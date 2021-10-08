KPSC KAS Result 2021 declared: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KPSC KAS Result 2021 has been declared at the official website of KPSC-- keralapsc.gov.in today.

KPSC KAS Result 2021: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) declared the result for the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) exam 2021 on Friday (October 8) on the its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the KPSC KAS exam 2021 can check their results online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala KAS result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab and click the latest update tab A new page will be displayed on the screen Click on the result link Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who wish to obtain a copy and tabulation sheet of their answer sheet need to pay a charge of Rs 335 per paper.

“The duly filled in application in the prescribed form (available from the Commission's Website www.keralapsc.gov.in) along with the original chalan should be submitted to The Deputy Secretary (Examinations), Kerala Public Service Commission, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram-4 within 45 days from the date on which this Ranked List is uploaded in the Commission's Website (on or before 22.11.2021),” the official notification stated.

