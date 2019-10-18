Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts in state government

The Kerala Public Service Commission or KPSC has invited applications for recruitment in various posts like Analyst, Fireman and Others. Aspirants can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before November 20. The application process had begun on October 17. The interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush.

It is to be noted that the application process Kerala PSC recruitment is being done only through online mode. Candidates must thoroughly read the official notification by Kerala PSC Recruitment board. The direct link to the official notification is provided below. We have also provided a direct link for online application and the official website, at the end of this article.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of posts:

Analyst Grade 3 – 7 Posts

Foreman (Electrical) – 1 Post

Junior Inspector of Co-Operative Societies (By Transfer from VEO) – 2 Posts

Overseer/ Draftsman (Electrical) – 1 Post

Manager Grade 3 – 1 Post

Regional Officer– 1 Post

Fireman (Trainee) – Not Estimated

Architectural Head Draftsman – 2 Posts

Overseer/ Draftsman (Mechanical) – 3 Posts

Librarian Grade IV – 1 Post

Meter Reader – 8 Posts

Public Relation Officer – 1 Post

Architectural Draftsman Grade I – 3 Posts

Draftsman (Mechanical) – 1 Post

Stenographer– 1 Post

Operator – 5 Posts

Assistant Compiler – 9 Posts

Clerk – 4 Posts

Physiotherapist – 1 Post

Cook (Tourism Department) – 1 Post

Dairy Farm Instructor – 3 Posts

Confidential Asst Gr-II – 1 Post

Clerk Typist – 3 Posts

Lecturer (statistics) - 1 Post

Lecturer (Mathematics) – 1 Post

Lecturer (Urdu) – 1 Post

Assistant Professor – 1 Post

Assistant Surgeon/Casualty Medical Officer – 89 Posts

Assistant Marine Surveyor – 1 Post

Agricultural Officer – 1 Post

Lecturer (Mridangam)-1 Post

Pre Primary Teacher (Deaf School) -1 Post

Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post

Godown Manager- 1 Post

Unit Manager- 1 Post

Foreman (Wood Workshop) - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk- 1 Post

Jr Health Inspector Grade 3 – 5 Posts

Part-Time High School Asst (Urdu) – 2 Posts

Cook (Schedule Caste Department) – 20 Posts

Analyst Grade 3 – Candidates holding Degree in Pharmacy are eligible to apply for this post.

Foreman (Electrical) – Candidate should have a Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

Overseer/ Draftsman (Electrical) – Candidate must be 10th pass with Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Manager Grade 3 – candidate must be S.S.L.C. Examination passed or its equivalent

Regional Officer– Candidate should have a Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Industrial Engineering and MBA from a recognized university.

Fireman (Trainee) – 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply.

Architectural Head Draftsman – Candidates with Degree in Architecture obtained after a regular course of study.

