Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts in state government

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts in state governmentKerala PSC Recruitment 2019 | The Kerala Public Service Commission or KPSC has invited applications for recruitment in various posts like Analyst, Fireman and Others. Aspirants can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before November 20. The application process had begun on October 17. The interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush.
It is to be noted that the application process Kerala PSC recruitment is being done only through online mode. Candidates must thoroughly read the official notification by Kerala PSC Recruitment board. The direct link to the official notification is provided below. We have also provided a direct link for online application and the official website, at the end of this article.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of posts:
- Analyst Grade 3 – 7 Posts
- Foreman (Electrical) – 1 Post
- Junior Inspector of Co-Operative Societies (By Transfer from VEO) – 2 Posts
- Overseer/ Draftsman (Electrical) – 1 Post
- Manager Grade 3 – 1 Post
- Regional Officer– 1 Post
- Fireman (Trainee) – Not Estimated
- Architectural Head Draftsman – 2 Posts
- Overseer/ Draftsman (Mechanical) – 3 Posts
- Librarian Grade IV – 1 Post
- Meter Reader – 8 Posts
- Public Relation Officer – 1 Post
- Architectural Draftsman Grade I – 3 Posts
- Draftsman (Mechanical) – 1 Post
- Stenographer– 1 Post
- Operator – 5 Posts
- Assistant Compiler – 9 Posts
- Clerk – 4 Posts
- Physiotherapist – 1 Post
- Cook (Tourism Department) – 1 Post
- Dairy Farm Instructor – 3 Posts
- Confidential Asst Gr-II – 1 Post
- Clerk Typist – 3 Posts
- Lecturer (statistics) - 1 Post
- Lecturer (Mathematics) – 1 Post
- Lecturer (Urdu) – 1 Post
- Assistant Professor – 1 Post
- Assistant Surgeon/Casualty Medical Officer – 89 Posts
- Assistant Marine Surveyor – 1 Post
- Agricultural Officer – 1 Post
- Lecturer (Mridangam)-1 Post
- Pre Primary Teacher (Deaf School) -1 Post
- Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post
- Godown Manager- 1 Post
- Unit Manager- 1 Post
- Foreman (Wood Workshop) - 1 Post
- Lower Division Clerk- 1 Post
- Jr Health Inspector Grade 3 – 5 Posts
- Part-Time High School Asst (Urdu) – 2 Posts
- Cook (Schedule Caste Department) – 20 Posts
- Analyst Grade 3 – Candidates holding Degree in Pharmacy are eligible to apply for this post.
- Foreman (Electrical) – Candidate should have a Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
- Overseer/ Draftsman (Electrical) – Candidate must be 10th pass with Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- Manager Grade 3 – candidate must be S.S.L.C. Examination passed or its equivalent
- Regional Officer– Candidate should have a Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Industrial Engineering and MBA from a recognized university.
- Fireman (Trainee) – 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply.
- Architectural Head Draftsman – Candidates with Degree in Architecture obtained after a regular course of study.
