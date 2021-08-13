Karnataka KARTET 2021 hall ticket released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka TET 2021 will be held on August 22

KARTET hall ticket 2021: The admit card for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET 2021) has been released on the official website -- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Applicants can download their KARTET admit card 2021 by visiting the website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The Karnataka TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021. Nearly, one lakh candidates have enrolled for the KARTET exam 2021.

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to downlaod

Visit the official website -- schooleducation.kar.nic.in Click on the link mentioning "Download Hall Ticket" Enter your application number and date of birth Click on 'Submit' button Download KARTET admit card, take a printout for further reference.

The TET exam is being conducted for recruitment of teachers who could teach from classes 1 to 8.

