JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 91 assistant registrar posts, check details

The application process will begin on May 17, the candidates can apply through the official website- jkpsc.nic.in till June 16. The recruitment drive will be held for 91 vacant posts.

New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2021 18:41 IST
 The application process will begin on May 17.

JKPSC recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of assistant registrar. The application process will begin on May 17, the candidates can apply through the official website- jkpsc.nic.in till June 16. 

The recruitment drive will be held for 91 vacant posts. 

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. 

Age limit: The candidates must attain an age limit below 40 years, 43 years for reserved category candidates. 

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the basis of a written exam, followed by an interview. 

The exam will be held on October 24, the candidates can able to download the hall ticket through the website- jkpsc.nic.in

