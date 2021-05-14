JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 91 assistant registrar posts, check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The application process will begin on May 17.

JKPSC recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of assistant registrar. The application process will begin on May 17, the candidates can apply through the official website- jkpsc.nic.in till June 16.

The recruitment drive will be held for 91 vacant posts.

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

Age limit: The candidates must attain an age limit below 40 years, 43 years for reserved category candidates.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the basis of a written exam, followed by an interview.

The exam will be held on October 24, the candidates can able to download the hall ticket through the website- jkpsc.nic.in.