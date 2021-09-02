Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam schedule released, check datesheets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JPSC prelims will be held on September 19

Jharkhand combined civil services prelims 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the schedule for the combined civil services prelims exam. As per the schedule, the civil service prelims will be conducted on September 19, the candidates can download the admit card on Saturday, September 4 from the website jpsc.gov.in.

The civil service prelims will be conducted in two shifts, forenoon shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JPSC Civil Service admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in Click on the CSE prelims admit card download link Enter log-in credentials- application number/ roll number JPSC CSE prelims admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a printout for further reference.

The recruitment exam will be held for 254 vacant posts. The civil service exam notification was released in February. For details on the civil service prelims exam, please visit the website- jpsc.gov.in.