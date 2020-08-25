Online gaming: Education Ministry looks to tap massive job opportunity for students

Image Source : FILE Indian students to get job opportunities in online gaming

Union Education Ministry is working on to support the students in the field of online gaming and toy making so as to generate employment opportunities for them. The ministry will soon organise a national level hackathon on 'online games' to showcase the talent of Indian students.

The school children from across the country will be given the experience of Indian toy art. Toy and puppet making skills will be developed among school going students. Students will be given special training to teach the art of toy and puppet making. This training to the students will be in accordance with international standards.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, soon a hackathon will be organised for students of higher education institutions through innovation in toy technology and design, including online games. This hackathon will be based on technology and design reflecting Indian ethos and values.

Talking about employment possibilities in toy industry and online gaming, Union Minister Nishank said as PM Narendra Modi has said that the need of the hour is to make India self-reliant and out toy industry has a huge potential which students can utilise.

Nishank said toy and puppet making skills will be developed among school students. It will be introduced as a theme of 'Kala Utsav' which will encourage students to explore and develop various local toys.

Under the new education policy, many fundamental changes have been made in the teaching process and textbooks. While students will get more opportunities to learn under the new curriculum, teachers will also have to adopt new ways of teach.

Through one-nation, one-digital platform, the Education Ministry will endeavour to connect every student to the teaching process.

Major changes have been made in school education under the new education policy and a new development-based curriculum and educational structure has been created for school education.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage