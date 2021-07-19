Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 350 sailor posts, apply now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Indian Navy is hiring for 350 sailor posts

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the vacant post of sailors. There are in total 350 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates will be hired for a period of 15 years. The application window for the sailor posts will be closed on July 23.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100. The candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: For chef, steward and sanitary hygienist, the candidates need to possess a class 10 pass certificate.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 20 years.

Pay scale: Stipend Rs 14,600/- per month will be paid during the initial training period.

On completion of the training, selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100). In addition, Rs 5200 per month will be paid as MSP, DA (as applicable), ‘X’ Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} at Rs 6200 per month.

Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100), MSP at Rs 5200 per month, DA (as applicable).

Those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations will be promoted to commissioned officer

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer-based Examination, they will have to qualify Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

There will be a common examination for AA and SSR entries of total 100 questions, each carrying 01 marks. The question paper will be bilingual (In Hindi and English) with all objective type questions.

Indian Navy Recruitment: Steps to apply

Click on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in On the left side of the screen, click on the link 'Complete Your Application Online Now' Click on the 'Register' button if you have not registered before Click any one of the options 'Register with Aadhaar Virtual ID' or 'Register without Aadhaar' If you are registering with Aadhaar, then Enter your Aadhaar Virtual ID and Mobile Number linked with your Aadhaar Card On registring without Aadhaar, you will have to upload your scanned Photo ID and Address Proof along with the Other details After registering you can login with your credentials and enter your details at the given slot Click on submit. Download application process, take a print out for further reference.

For more on Indian Navy recruitment, please visit the website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.