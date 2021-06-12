Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for 350 Navik, Yantrik posts; check details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 350 vacancies in the organisation. The candidates can apply online through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from July 2

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2021 17:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Indian Coast Guard recruitment released for 350 Navik, Yantrik posts

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts for Navik and Yantrik. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 350 vacancies in the organisation. 

The candidates can apply online through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from July 2. 

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Post wise vacancy details 

Navik(General Duty): 260 

Navik (Domestic Branch): 50 

Yantrik (Mechanical: 20 

Yantrik (Electrical): 13

Yantrik (Electronics): 7 

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: 

Navik: The candidates need to possess plus 2  passing certificates with maths and physics from recognised education board 

Yantrik: The candidates need to possess 10th passing certificate from a recognised education board. Also, diploma in electrical/ mechanical / electronics/ telecommunication (Radio/Power) engineering of duration 3 to 4 years by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). 

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 22 years. The minimum age limit should be 18 years. 

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the recruitment exam. 

Application fees: The candidates need to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any application fees. 

The application process will be closed on July 16 at the website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

