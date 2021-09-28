Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 191 posts, important details here

Indian Army is looking for candidates to hire for the post of applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC).

The Indian Army is looking for candidates to hire for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The course will begin in April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates can apply for the job till October 27. This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 191 vacancies.

An official notification reads, “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried male and unmarried female engineering graduates and also from widows of defence personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army."

Candidates who have passed the needed engineering degree course or are in the final year of the engineering degree course are eligible to apply. All final year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after April 1 are not eligible to apply for this course.

JAG entry scheme, for which law graduates are eligible, the registration will begin on Wednesday (September 29). For JAG entry, selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

READ| APSC JE, CSE Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released, check how to download here

ALSO READ| SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF PET Result 2020 declared; 5,572 candidates qualify