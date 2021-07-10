Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
Indian Air Force STAR exam 2021: Admit card released, here's how to download

The STAR exam is scheduled to be held from July 12 to 18. Download hall ticket at airmenselection.cdac.in  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2021 14:12 IST
IAF STAR exam 2021
Image Source : FILE

IAF STAR exam will be held from July 12 to 18

Indian Air Force STAR exam 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the STAR exam. The STAR exam is scheduled to be held from July 12 to 18. 

The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- airmenselection.cdac.in. "Exam Date and name of Exam City for STAR 01/2021 is available in your login click here. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam," IAF notification mentioned. 

IAF Star Exam 2021: How to download admit card 

Step 1: Visit the official website- airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link 

Step 3: Enter log-in details 

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The exam was scheduled to be held in April but was postponed later owing to Covid-19 situations. 

