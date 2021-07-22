India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 2357 GDS posts, apply for West Bengal circle

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply for 2357 GDS posts till August 19

India Post Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Postal Circle is looking for candidates to hire for the various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested and eligible candidates must note that the application process for WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 has already been started. The last date to submit an online application is August 19 through the website- appost.in/gdsonline or indiapost.gov.in.

There are a total of 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak, and the candidates will be hired on the basis of selection process, as mentioned in the notification.

WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy detail

The WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 drive is being held to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts.

WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years as of July 20.

WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Applicant belonging from the UR/OBC/EWS category has to pay an application fee of Rs 100. All female/trans-woman candidates, SC/ST candidates, and PwD candidates are excluded from paying the application fee.

WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply