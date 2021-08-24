India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 4,264 vacancies in UP circle is September 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE India Post GDS application process started on August 23.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post started the application process for the recruitment of 4,264 candidates in Gramin Das Sevak (GDS) posts for Uttar Pradesh circle on August 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job online at appost.in/gdsonline. The last date to apply for the India Post GDS is September 22.

This India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 is aiming to fill the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM), and dak sevaks. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the GDS posts through--appost.in/gdsonline.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates applying for the job must have a class 10 pass degree from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to the 10th standard.

Also, the applicants must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years as of August 23. There is a relaxation of the age limit for certain category candidates.

GDS Recruitment: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 through an automatically generated merit list following the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

