IDBI Recruitment 2021: Admit card out, how to download, direct link here

IDBI Admit Card 2021 has been released on August 26, for the recruitment exam to be held on September 5, for IDBI Bank Executive posts. Candidates registered for IDBI Recruitment 2021 exam for Executive posts can download the admit card on idbibank.in. IDBI Bank Recruitment exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 920 vacancies.

It is a must for all candidates to carry their IDBI Admit Card 2021 to the exam hall on the day of the exam. Along with the IDBI Bank Executive Admit Card, candidates must also carry a valid Id proof for checking.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 released- August 26

Last date to download admit card- September 5

IDBI Executive Exam date- September 5

IDBI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official site of IDBI Bank – idbibank.in. On the Homepage, click on the link -- 'Current Openings.' Candidates have to click on the link 'IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021.' Enter your details like Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Your IDBI Admit Card 2021 for the Executive posts exam will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of the same for exam day and future references.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages. It will be for a duration of 90 minutes and 150 questions will be asked for a maximum of 150 marks.

