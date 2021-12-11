IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released: Direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS.IN IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released

Highlights The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO admit card for prelims exam

Candidates can download their admit card through the official website-- ibps.in

Candidates will be able to download the IBPS SO Prelims admit card by December 26

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO admit card for the online preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI). Candidates can download their IBPS specialist officers prelims exam admit card through the official website-- ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website-- ibps.in Click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-XI (CRP-SPL-XI)” Enter your registration number, password and captcha code Your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download IBPS SO admit card 2021