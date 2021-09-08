IBPS RRB Group B office assistant prelims score card 2021 released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB Group B office assistant prelims exam scorecard has been released.

IBPS RRB Group B Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Group B office assistant prelims exam scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB preliminary exam can download the IBPS RRB office assistant scorecard from the official website-- ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB scorecard can be available by logging in to the result portal using registration number or roll number, date of birth, and password. Candidates can check their IBPS RRB Group B scorecards from which will be available on the website till October 17.

IBPS RRB Group B scorecard: How to download

Go to the official website, ibps.in Click on the result link Enter the registration number, roll number, date of birth, password Submit the details The IBPS scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen Download and print out the IBPS RRB scorecard.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. These candidates will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. The main exam would carry questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language, and numerical ability. The IBPS had released the office scale 1 result a few days before.

