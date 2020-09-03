Image Source : PTI IAF to hold recruitment rally in Bengaluru on September 23 (Representational image)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold a recruitment rally for Karnataka candidates in the city from September 23 to October 4 to select airmen in technical trades, an official said on Thursday.

"Unmarried candidates born between January 17, 2000 and January 31, 2003 from the state are eligible for the recruitment rally conducted without fee," said an official of the airmen selection centre in a statement here.

Candidates who passed Intermediate or 12th standard or pre-university certificate with minimum 50 per cent marks in mathematics, physics and English from recognised educational boards are eligible to apply for the rally.

Candidates with diploma course in engineering, mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile and computer science from state-run Polytechnic institutes can also apply and appear for the rally.

"Candidates can register online on website www.airmenselection.cdac.in and report to the venue on allotted date with admit card, original marks-sheet and passing certificate," said the statement.

The intended candidates can also contact airmen selection centre on Cubbon Road in the city centre or the district employment officer nearest to their place.

