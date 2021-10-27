Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Forest Range Officer exam result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HPPSC Forest Range Officer exam result available at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Forest Range Officer exam result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result for the forest range officer recruitment exam. The candidates can check the result on the official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in, and download the scorecard.

The forest range officer recruitment exam was earlier held in July. "Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the result of Screening Test held on 25-07-2021 for recruitment to the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO), B. Sc. Forestry and Non- B.Sc. Forestry, Class-II (Gazetted) on contract basis in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh at various examination centres allocated at Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala stations,” the commission notification mentioned.

The candidates who have successfully qualified in the Forest Range Officer exam will now appear for the main exam. “The candidates bearing following Roll Nos. (Category Wise) in B. Sc. Forestry & Non- B.Sc. Forestry has been declared qualified for Main Written Examination to be held for said posts,” HPPSC notification mentioned.

For details on Forest Range Officer exam, please visit the official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in.