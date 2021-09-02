Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Civil Services Prelims will be held on September 12

Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services preliminary exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- hpsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Prelims will be held on September 12.

Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- hpsc.gov.in Click on the download HPSC admit card link Enter log-in credentials- application number and password Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.

According to HPSC, "Candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to name, category, date of birth in the admit card can contact at helpline 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card." The candidates can ask for rectification, if any in their hall ticket till September 8.

