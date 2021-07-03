DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Registration date extended, apply for 5807 vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till July 10 for 5,807 TGT vacancies

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: The application process for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 has been extended. Interested candidates can apply through the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in till July 10. The online application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on July 3.

There are in total 5,807 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of tier one/ tier two exam and skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to attain a minimum eligibility criteria post wise as per the recruitment criteria. They can refer to the official notification for details.

Application fees: The candidates have to pay Rs 100, the women, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the application form with details

Step 4: Upload images, relevant documents

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on the recruitment process, candidates can check the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

