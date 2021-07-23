DSSSB PGT Answer key 2021 released, how to download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DSSSB PGT Answer Key 2021 has been released for the recruitment exam conducted between July 16 to 18, 2021.

DSSSB PGT Answer key 2021: The answer key for Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment exams 2021 has been released. Candidates can check their DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2021 answer key and raise objections, till July 26, through the official website of DSSSB -- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB PGT Recruitment exam 2021 was conducted online on July 16, 17, and 18, 2021. The exam was held for various subjects including, Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi and Chemistry.

DSSSB PGT Answer key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of DSSB-- dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the hyperlink 'DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR FILING OBJECTIONS, IF ANY IN R/O OF ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 16th to 18th July 2021' Key in credentials and login Keep a hard copy for future use.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Other details

DSSSB has already released the answer key for all the exams conducted from 25 June to 30 June for the post of Sociology, History, Commerce, Physical Education, Physics, and English Subjects.

READ| Employees giving away over 11 hrs/week for free on average to their employers in India: Report

ALSO READ| UPSC 2020: Another chance to aspirants who missed civil services exam? Here's what govt said