DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020: Last date today to apply for 1817 vacancies. Get details, direct link here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO has invited applications for 1817 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS is January 23 i.e, on today. Aspirants who haven't applied for the post and yet to apply for it can visit the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below for an easy application.

Before applying for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020, the candidates must go through some important details given below. The direct link for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 official notification is also provided below.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Details of the posts:

1817 candidates will be recruited through the selection process out of which 163 vacancies are for SC, 114 for ST, 188 for EWS, 849 for General Category candidates, 503 for OBC, 50 for MSP, 135 for ESM and 19 vacancies are reserved for PWD category.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Age Limit:

Candidate must under the age group of 18 and 25 Years of age (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBCNCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS/Divorced Women etc. as per government norms.)

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Important Dates:

Crucial Date of Eligibility: January 23

Opening date for online application: December 23

Last date for online application: January 23

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2020 Date: to be notified

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Application Fee:

For General category candidates: Rs 100

Women candidates and those belong from SC/ ST/ PWB/ ESM categories are excluded.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 | Selection Procedure:

The selection process will consist of Tier–I and Tier-II which will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.