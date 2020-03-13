Coronavirus crisis: Indian Army cancels all recruitment drive for a month

Indian Army cancels all recruitment drive for a month

Indian Army has cancelled all recruitment drive for a one month period amid Coronavirus pandemic. India's total coronavirus positive cases have gone up to 75 as government and people battle an unprecedented situation. Indian Army has instructions to all to ranks and unit to accord adequate focus on health security and take precautions. Army has also advised everyone to not panic.

"All recruitment rallies to be postponed by one month," Army said in wake of n-coronavirus pandemic.

It all also advised all its personnel to restrict travel except for essential duties. The Indian Army has instructed all Command HQs to establish quarantine facilities. So far the Indian Army has already established 300-bed quarantine facility in Manesar, 1000-bed each in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Jhansi. It also said that a 300-bed each quarantine facility was established in Binnaguri, West Bengal and Gaya Bihar.