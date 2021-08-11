CGPSC State Engineering Recruitment exam 2021 details released, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021 details have been released. Candidates can apply till August 17.

CGPSC exam 2021: Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021 details have been released by the state public service commission, CGPSC. The Chhattisgarh state engineering exam application process for the exam is going to start on August 17 and it will end on August 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill and submit the application form on the official website of the commission, psc.cg.gov.in. This recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 83 positions in civil, electrical, and mechanical disciplines. Graduate engineers are eligible for this post.

Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021: Centre detail

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. The written exam will be held at centers in Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur, and Bilaspur.

The Commission will allow candidates to make corrections on the application forms from September 16 to September 20. Candidates can edit their application forms till September 25 by paying late fees. The preliminary exam of CGPSC state engineering services exam 2020 was held in January 2021.

Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021: Important dates

Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: August 17

Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: September 15

Date for Errors Corrections: September 21 to September 25

Date of Exam: November 26

Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the job must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognised University. They must also fall under the age group of 21 years to 30 years.

