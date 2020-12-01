Image Source : FILE Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 Junior Officer posts. Check eligibility, salary details

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Can Fin Homes Ltd has invited applications for the post of Junior Officer on a Contract basis (JOC) across the country. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

Candidates can check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, selection criteria, and other details regarding Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 here.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online for Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 on or before December 2, 2020.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Junior Officer on a Contract basis (JOC). Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- canfinhomes.com.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Total No. Of Vacancies - 50 Posts

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana - Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Gollapudi, Kurnool, Mancherial, Srikakulam & Bhimavaram

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum & Hoskote

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Chennai, Thanjavur, Hosur, Chengalpattu, Kumbakonam & Calicut

Maharashtra - Vashi, Kalyan, Panvel, Chakan

NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/ Chhattisgarh -Ajmer, Indore, Sagar, Dharuhera, Dehradun, Palwal, Karnal, Manesar, Rohtak, Allahabad, Alwar,J aipur, Jhotwara, Lucknow, Patna, Durgapur, Bilaspur, Haridwar.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

A degree in any discipline from a recognized university, proficiency in data entry/computer applications is preferred.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 -30 years of age.

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020: Salary

Rs.16000/- per month for first 12 months. In case of renewal of contract, then the consolidated compensation will be Rs.18000/- per month for the 2 nd year and Rs.21000/- per month for the 3rd year

How to apply for Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the Can Fin Homes Ltd official notification for more details.