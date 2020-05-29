BookMyShow layoffs to impact 270 employees as company downsizes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BookMyShow to lay off about 270 employees.

BookMyShow has decided to lay off around 270 employees in India and globally as business has hit due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani in a mail to the employees said, "Today, we are at the stage where I have to share with you, the uncomfortable, unfortunate yet inevitable downsizing exercise that we have to take due to the unfavourable environment. None of these decisions reflect the quality of the work that any of these team members have put in."

BookMyShow has over 1450 employees in India and worldwide out of which around 270 employees will face the brunt of downsizing.

"This includes those who will be put on furloughs, along with those who we will have to part ways with at least as of now," BookMyShow CEO said in the mail.

In his mail to the employees, the CEO said that in such challenging times, they tried to do best for its employees like offering financial support, health insurance cover and outplacement support.

It has been over 2 months when cinema halls other public events for which BookMyShow has been a preferred choice for people to book tickets, are shut, hitting companies business.

