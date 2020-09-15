Image Source : FILE Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Over 200 BOI vacancies notified. Check salary, other details

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for Credit Officer and other posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

Candidates can check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details regarding Bank of India Recruitment here.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online BOI Recruitment 2020 from September 16. The last date to submit the online application for the posts is September 30.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for posts across different positions. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- bankofindia.co.in.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Total No. Of Vacancies - 241 Posts

Economist- 4 Posts

Statistician- 2 Posts

Risk Manager- 9 Posts

Credit Analyst- 60 Posts

Credit Officers - 79 Posts

IT (Fintech) - 30 Posts

IT (Data Scientist) - 12 Posts

IT (Info. Security) - 8 Posts

Tech Appraisal- 10 Posts

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

The Selection for the various posts in the Bank of India will be done through online tests and/or GD and/or personal interviews, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The online examination will include questions from English, Professional Knowledge, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry.

The exam duration is for 15 minutes and the total marks are 175. The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidate needs to be an Indian citizen and be at least 20 years in age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 38 years for senior-level posts. For middle and junior level posts it is 35 and 32 years.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates selected for junior management level jobs or grade I jobs will be paid up to Rs 42,020 per month/ For grade II, III, and IV level jobs, the monthly salary will be up to Rs 45,950, Rs 51,490, and Rs 59,170, respectively.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs. 175

All others: Rs. 850

How to apply for Bank of India Recruitment 2020:

