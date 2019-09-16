APS Recruitment 2019: 8,000 PGT, TGT, PRT vacancies in Army Public School. Click here for details

APS Recruitment 2019: 8,000 PGT, TGT, PRT vacancies in Army Public School

APS Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts:

Here is an amazing job opportunity for the aspirants who want to work with reputed government school, Army Public School. APS has invited applications for 8,000 PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Aspirants can apply for the posts on or before September 21. Before applying for the same, candidates are advised to read the details, eligibility criteria, selection procedure and more.

The candidates will be recruited for TGT, PGT and PRT posts. A total of 8,000 candidates will be selected after going through the selection procedure.

APS Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For PGT posts, candidates must have a Post Graduation Degree with B.Ed from a recognised university.

For TGT posts, candidates should have a Graduation degree with B.Ed from a recognised university.

For PRT posts, candidates are required to have a Graduation degree with B.Ed from a recognised university and a Diploma degree of two years.

APS Recruitment 2019 | Work Experience:

Freshers can also apply for the posts the above-mentioned posts, while those with more than five years teaching experience in the last ten years too can apply for the posts.

APS Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply for vacancy:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website -- aps-csb.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your information.

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Fill up the personal information or the application form.

Step 5: Fill the application fee Rs 500 online.

Step 6: Attach essential documents like scanned Photographs, signatures, date of birth proof, certificates of academic qualifications.

Step 7: Once the application process is complete, you will receive a message about registration.

APS Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates: