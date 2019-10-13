AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Government likely to release notification for remaining volunteer posts

On October 2, 2019, as many as 1,84,944 candidates joined duties for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam in various posts. They were selected after AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam 2019 Recruitment process.

The Andhra Pradesh government was supposed to recruit 1,94,592 lakh candidates for Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam, out of which 9,648 posts are left behind after the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment process.

The state government has now planned to recruit more candidates to fill the remaining posts.

According to various media reports, the Andhra Pradesh government is expected to release the notification for the remaining grama volunteer posts by the end of this month.

Aspirants who missed to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 earlier, can now apply for the recruitment process. They are advised to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, in the last Sachivalayam recruitment process, East Godavari district recorded the highest number of vacancies while Srikakulam district has the least number candidates selected for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019.

ALSO READ | AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Call letter released. Get direct link to download