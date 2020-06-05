Andhra VRO Recruitment 2020: 3,795 posts for Village Revenue Officers. Get details here

Image Source : ANDHRA GOVT OFFICIAL LOGO Andhra VRO Recruitment 2020

Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications for 3,795 posts of Village Revenue Officers (VRVO) grade-2 in the Revenue Department. The government had earlier recruited VRV (Grade-2) in village and ward secretariats posts.

Earlier, many Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) appealed to the state government to consider their promotion as VROs on a one-time basis. On which, the government announced its decision in five months and directed district collectors to recruit 3,795 VRO posts with VRAs with intermediate as qualifications.

The Revenue Department recently issued internal orders to collectors of all districts, removing the ambiguity over the eligibility requirements for these posts on the appeal of village revenue assistants' association.

The Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, V Usha Rani had instructed the Chief Commissioner of State Land Administration to declare the district wise vacancies and select eligible VRAs on the basis of seniority.

Andhra VRO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

The candidate should have passed the Intermediate or Contemporary Course.

Five years of service as VRAs should be completed by January 1, 2020.

Degree and PG holders with no intermediate certificate.

