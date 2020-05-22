Friday, May 22, 2020
     
Amazon India to start hiring for 50,000 seasonal jobs

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on its service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2020 15:40 IST
Image Source : AP

Amazon India to hire staff for seasonal jobs.

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on its service,

particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, it said in a statement.

They will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently, it said. One thing we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and ecommerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses & the economy, said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

