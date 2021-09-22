'Don't want women to be denied their right': SC rejects Centre's request to defer NDA exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The government earlier informed the apex court that NDA notification for the women aspirants will be released by May next year

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre's request to defer women's participation in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams to next year. The government earlier informed the apex court that NDA notification for the women aspirants will be released by May next year.

In an additional affidavit filed by Captain Shantanu Sharma, Director (AG), Ministry of Defence, the government has proposed to have the necessary training mechanism, establishing standard medical standards, and building the necessary infrastructure. "... only medically fit candidates meeting selection criteria are allowed... standards for male cadets are in place, appropriate standards for women are in the process of formulation... taking into account age and nature of training, as also functional/operational requirements," the apex court was informed.

The government further mentioned that any dilution of physical training for women candidates would affect the battle worthiness of the armed forces. At present, there are no parallel (physical) standards for women candidates and the government is planning to formulate it following detailed analysis to maintain operational readiness.

"In order to cater to the above, a Study Group has been constituted, comprising of experts to expeditiously formulate the comprehensive curriculum for women cadets at the NDA," the government said. The government has announced board officers to give a holistic and futuristic proposal for the training of women cadets at the NDA, incorporating all relevant aspects.

READ MORE | CBSE CTET 2021 application process begins: Exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus, how to apply