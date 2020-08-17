Active hiring may resume after January next year: Report

Image Source : AP FILE IMAGE

More than half of employers are expecting active hiring to resume after January 2021. Prepared by CareerNet, the survey called 'Present hiring outlook in India - Impact of COVID-19 on hiring' was conducted on over 100 decision-makers from the Human Resources/Talent Acquisition functions across various industries in India.

The results of the survey also showed that the employing plans of companies are not completely paused. The report said it is partially active for 57% of employers for the next three months and 56% feel that it will remain so for the subsequent three months.

About 50% of the organisations believe that COVID-19 pandemic has a medium impact on their company and its business. On the other hand, 25% feel that it has low or no impact on it.

According to the survey, 89% of companies are onboarding employees currently. It said they are using a combination of company-provided assets and employee's personal assets to enable them to work remotely.

At least 20% organisations don't see any change in their planned number of positions in the next one year. 52% say they expect a lower-than-originally-planned number of positions to be filled over the next one year.

The survey revealed that organisations are embracing remote hiring. It was found that about 75% employers believe that they can effectively hire employees remotely.

48% employers don't plan any change in their hiring strategy to move from permanent to more contract roles amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, nearly 10% are planning to shift from permanent hiring to contractual appointment.

