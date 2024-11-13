Will give Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to every household for installing solar panels: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses an election rally in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Jharkhand and said the Centre will give Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to every household for installing solar panels. He went on to add that the electricity that will be generated from it will have zero electricity bill and if there is more electricity than your requirement, then the government will buy your electricity.

"Modi is going to make your electricity bill zero. We will give Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to every household for installing solar panels. The electricity that will be generated from it will have zero electricity bill and if there is more electricity than your requirement, then the government will buy your electricity," he said.

During the rally, PM Modi said various parties like Congress, RJD and JMM ruled this region for a long time, but they have given only migration, poverty and unemployment to Santhal Pargana. "The Chief Minister himself contests elections from this region, but people here have to go to other states for work," he said.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for what he called "dangerous intentions" regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) during a campaign rally in Sarath.

PM Modi accused the party of consistently opposing reservation policies and alleged that Congress has the aim to weaken the rights of these groups. His comments were part of a larger appeal to the voters in Jharkhand amid the ongoing assembly elections.

In his address, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress has made it clear that he wants to end SC/ST/OBC reservation. When his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was the supreme leader of Congress, he had announced the abolition of reservation. But due to the unity of SC/ST/OBC, he lost the elections badly. Since then till today, Congress has never had an absolute majority in the Central Government. Even today, in the states where the SC/ST/OBC population is high, Congress has been wiped out."

PM Modi added that Congress is attempting to divide SC, ST, and OBC communities in order to weaken their collective influence. "That is why Congress has hatched a new conspiracy. Congress has played a new game to throw dust in your eyes. These people want to break the collective power of SC/ST/OBC, want to tear it into pieces," he stated.

PM Modi then urged voters to stay vigilant and united. "I have come to warn you, to awaken you. You have to be more careful and remember that if you are one, you are safe", he added.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.