Two killed after gas exposure at ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro, probe ordered

Bokaro:

At least two people were killed after gas exposure at the ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday (October 11), a company official said. ESL Steel Limited, Bokaro, is a subsidiary of Vedanta Iron & Steel Limited (VISL).

The accident occurred at the company's worksite under the jurisdiction of Siyaljori Police Station in Chandankiyari block of Bokaro, he said.

Bokaro Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena told news agency PTI that the deceased have been identified as Sohan Mahato, a resident of Ramgarh in Bokaro district, and Samir Ansari, from Dhanbad district.

Siyaljori Police Station officer-in-charge Ranjit Prasad Yadav said the bodies of the two deceased will be sent for post-mortem examinations after the arrival of their relatives.

He also said talks were being held with the workers' union and the company officials for payment of compensation.

Probe ordered

The steelmaker will conduct an independent investigation into the incident and take appropriate action based on its findings, the spokesperson said. "An unfortunate incident involving gas exposure occurred in the plant in which an executive of the company and a business partner engineer lost their lives," an ESL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not share further details about the accident.

State Chief Inspector of Factories Manish Kumar Sinha told news agency PTI that Bokaro Factory Inspector Shivanand Laguri had been directed to visit the site, conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report at the earliest. "Prima facie, it appears that the deaths occurred due to exposure to carbon monoxide. However, we will wait for the probe report and post-mortem report before making any comment," Sinha said.

Two workers dead as water tank collapses

Earlier, two workers were killed after a water tank slab collapsed at a site near Marwari College in Ranchi on September 10, officials said. The incident took place while demolition work was underway at the site, trapping two labourers beneath the fallen debris. Five workers were present at the location when the slab gave way. Three of them were rescued safely, while two others remained trapped under the debris. The bodies of both workers were subsequently recovered during the rescue operation.

The incident occurred during demolition activity at the site near Marwari College. According to eyewitnesses, the old water tank gave way suddenly and collapsed within moments. The structure reportedly came down like a house of cards, leaving debris scattered at the site and creating panic among people in the vicinity. The police were informed immediately following the collapse and rushed to the location.

Of the five workers present, three managed to escape safely, while two were buried beneath the collapsed slab. Local authorities recovered one body before the NDRF team arrived, while the second body was subsequently retrieved with the help of NDRF equipment and a JCB provided by the civil administration. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the work being carried out at the site at the time of the incident.

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