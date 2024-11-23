Shikaripara Assembly Election Result LIVE: BJP, JMM vie for this seat in Soren Vs Soren battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shikaripura Election Result 2024 LIVE.

Shikaripara Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Shikaripara is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the second phase of the election on November 20. The constituency witnessed a contest between BJP candidate Paritosh Soren and JMM candidate Alok Soren. In the last Assembly election in 2019, JMM's Nalin Soren won the Shikaripara seat, defeating Paritosh Soren of the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to the Election Commission, Shikaripara seat recorded a voter turnout of 75 per cent.

The Shikaripara Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number seven of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Dumka district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It is one of the seats comprising the Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Shikaripara Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM's Nalin Soren won the Shikaripara seat with a margin of 29,471 votes. He was polled 79,400 votes with a vote share of 51.78%. He defeated BJP candidate Paritosh Soren, who got 49,929 votes (32.56%). Jharkhand Vikas Morcha candidate Rajesh Murmu stood third with 5,164 votes (3.37%). JD(U) candidate Salkhan Murmu was at fourth place with 4,445 votes (2.90%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,53,333.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Nalin Soren won the seat with a margin of 24,501 votes. He was polled 61,901 votes with a vote share of 42.05%. He defeated BJP candidate Paritosh Soren, who got 37,400 votes (25.41%). Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Shivdhan Murmu stood third with 210,10 votes (14.27%). Congress candidate Raja Marandi was at fourth place with 7,877 votes (5.35%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,47,195.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.