  3. Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Ranchi? Check full list here

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Ranchi is one among the nine municipal corporations in Jharkhand, which went to polls on Monday (February 23). It witnessed a voter turnout of around 43.35 per cent, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

Poll officials at a polling booth in Jharkhand.
Poll officials at a polling booth in Jharkhand. Image Source : ANI
Ranchi:

The counting of votes to declare the results for elections to the civic bodies in Jharkhand is being conducted by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC). The final results are expected to be released soon. In Jharkhand, there are a total of nine municipal corporations. One of these is the Ranchi Municipal corporation, where the polling was held on Monday (February 23). 

According to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC), the Ranchi Municipal Corporation witnessed a voter turnout of 43.35 per cent, which was the lowest across the state. It must be pointed out that the polling in Jharkhand for the civic elections were held using ballot papers.

Overall, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 62 per cent, with key leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Hemant Sore, casting their votes. "Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here," Soren had said after casting his vote.

Here's the full list of winners in Ranchi Municipal Corporation:

Ward Number Name
1 Savita Kachhap
2 Nakul Tirkey
3  
4  
5  
6  
7  
8  
9  
10  
11  
12  
13  
14  
15  
16  
17  
18  
19 Geeta Kumari
20  
21  
22  
23  
24  
25 Sushma Raj
26 Pradeep Kumar
27  
28  
29  
30  
31 Neeraj Kumar
32  
33  
34  
35  
36  
37 Parmeshwar Singh
38 Awadhesh Thakur
39  
40  
41  
42  
43  
44  
45  
46  
47  
48 Pradeep Minz
49 Jamila Khatoon
50  
51  
52  
53  
54  

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats on Monday (February 23).

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042 wards, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was cancelled following the death of a candidate.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors. The polls were not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

