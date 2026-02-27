Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Ranchi? Check full list here

Ranchi:

The counting of votes to declare the results for elections to the civic bodies in Jharkhand is being conducted by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC). The final results are expected to be released soon. In Jharkhand, there are a total of nine municipal corporations. One of these is the Ranchi Municipal corporation, where the polling was held on Monday (February 23).

According to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC), the Ranchi Municipal Corporation witnessed a voter turnout of 43.35 per cent, which was the lowest across the state. It must be pointed out that the polling in Jharkhand for the civic elections were held using ballot papers.

Overall, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 62 per cent, with key leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Hemant Sore, casting their votes. "Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here," Soren had said after casting his vote.

Here's the full list of winners in Ranchi Municipal Corporation:

Ward Number Name 1 Savita Kachhap 2 Nakul Tirkey 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Geeta Kumari 20 21 22 23 24 25 Sushma Raj 26 Pradeep Kumar 27 28 29 30 31 Neeraj Kumar 32 33 34 35 36 37 Parmeshwar Singh 38 Awadhesh Thakur 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 Pradeep Minz 49 Jamila Khatoon 50 51 52 53 54

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats on Monday (February 23).

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042 wards, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was cancelled following the death of a candidate.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors. The polls were not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.