Ranchi bandh over flyover ramp near Sarna Sthal, tribal groups demand removal | Video Tribal organisations in Ranchi called a bandh on Saturday demanding the removal of a ramp being built near the sacred Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli, as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project. Disruptions were reported in areas like Lowadih, Kanke, and Birsa Chowk.

Several tribal organisations on Saturday called for a bandh in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, demanding the removal of a flyover ramp being constructed near the sacred Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli. The ramp is part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project, which the protestors claim threatens the sanctity of the revered site and could lead to traffic congestion in the area. The Sarna Sthal is considered a sacred space by tribal communities in the state. The protestors argue that allowing regular vehicular movement near the site would not only disturb the spiritual sanctity of the place but also cause crowding and obstruction in an already sensitive zone.

Following the bandh call, sporadic disruptions were reported in various parts of the city, including Lowadih, Kanke, and Birsa Chowk, where protestors gathered to press their demand. Ranchi’s Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said, “We received information about traffic congestion in Lowadih and Kanke areas. Efforts are being made to speak with them and clear the roads. A few people had also come near Birsa Chowk to facilitate the bandh — they too have been spoken to and removed from there. The overall situation is normal. Police administration is prepared, extra deputation has been made and patrolling is being done.”

Police deployment has been intensified across the city to maintain law and order. Authorities have also initiated dialogues with tribal groups to resolve the matter amicably.