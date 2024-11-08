Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega: 'We will raise reservation cap above 50% if voted to power' | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Simdega said that if voted back to power, the Congress will raise reservation cap above 50 per cent. The Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans of capitalists worth Rs 16 lakh cr and blamed his party for easing farmers' debts.

Accusing the PM, Rahul Gandhi said, "Let me tell you about Manipur... They (BJP) burnt Manipur and to date, the Prime Minister of India hasn't visited there. It means that they have accepted the fact that there is no state like Manipur. Manipur was burnt because of the ideology of the BJP..."

He added, "I want that if this country is run, then 90% people should run this country and BJP wants that the country should be run by 2-3 people - PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Ambani and Adani - and the entire country's wealth, whether it is your land, forest - everything would be snatched from you and given away to these 10-15 big billionaires. PM Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of Rs 16 lakh crores of 25 people. You will not find a single tribal, a Dalit or a backward-class person among them. When we say that the farmers' loans should be waived off, then they say, look, Rahul Gandhi is spoiling the habits of farmers. When you waived off their loans, did you not spoil their habits?..."