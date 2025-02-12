Jharkhand: Passengers hurl stones, block tracks after failing to board train

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Angry passengers in Jharkhand’s Giridih district allegedly pelted stones at a train on Wednesday after being unable to board it, police said. The incident took place at Jamua railway station. According to a police officer, the passengers also blocked the tracks so that the train could not leave the station.

The train was en route from Godda to New Delhi when the incident occurred. According to the officer, many passengers who couldn't board the overcrowded train assembled on the tracks in front of it, intensifying the situation.

"As we got the information about a huge crowd at the station, the police force was immediately sent to the spot. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were also controlling the situation. After convincing the people, the tracks were cleared," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Giridih district, Bimal Kumar, told reporters.

He said that the rush was due to people traveling to the Mahakumbh Mela and other destinations. The SP also stated that security measures were being strengthened at other stations in the district to prevent any disruptions in train movement.

