Mango Municipal Corporation Election Result: BJP/ JMM - Who is ahead? Meet the winners

Ranchi:

Mango Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Meet the winners

Ward No. 1: Santosh Poddar

Ward No. 2: Kaushif Raja Khan

Ward No. 4: Moumita

Ward No. 5: Rahul Singh

Ward No. 6: Ravindra Singh Sisodia

Ward No. 7: Ashok Kumar

Ward No. 8: Vivek Kumar

Ward No. 9: Rajesh Singh.

The election was held on February 23. Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand was conducted amid tight security on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates in the fray. A total of 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. The voter turnout was recorded as 62 per cent.

Mango Municipal Corporation seat is reserved for women. The Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats; 36 ward councillor seats and one mayoral seats. The elections are being held for the posts of mayor, chairperson and councillor at 1,042 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats. The elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was also not available for this election cycle.

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers.