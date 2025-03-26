Maiyan Samman Yojana: Jharkhand govt tightens rule, only these women to get benefits after March 31 Maiyan Samman Yojana: The state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to more than 50 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Maiyan Samman Yojana: Beneficiaries of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY) who have not linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar will continue receiving assistance until March 31. In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the deadline was extended from December 31 to March 31. However, after March, those without Aadhaar-linked bank accounts will no longer receive benefits. To continue availing the scheme, beneficiaries must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account.

What are benefits under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana'?

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said, "The cabinet has approved a partial amendment in the implementation of the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Following this amendment, women applicants whose single bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar will receive monetary assistance until March. After March, the amount will only be provided to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts."

Under the Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana, the state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to women aged 18 to 50 years. However, many beneficiaries have been deprived of this assistance since January due to the failure to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

In August this year, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna and as part of the scheme, Rs 1,000 was initially being given to eligible women between 21 and 50 years of age from families living below the poverty line. The payments in this scheme are directly deposited into their bank accounts by the 15th of every month. Starting December 2024, the amount was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500.

What are other proposals cleared in Cabinet meeting?

The Jharkhand cabinet approved 16 proposals, including the Jharkhand Micro, Small, and Medium Units (MSME) Special Exemption Bill, 2025.

In order to ensure proper education for children with various types of disabilities, the cabinet approved the creation of 3,451 posts for intermediate-trained assistant teachers and graduate-trained assistant teachers in primary schools, out of a total of 50,000 approved posts.

