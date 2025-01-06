Monday, January 06, 2025
     
  'Maiya Samman Yojana': Soren transfers Rs 1,415 crore to over 56 lakh women in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government had earlier pledged to increase the monthly amount for beneficiaries under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' from December 2024.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 16:38 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 16:38 IST
hemant soren
Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren during a welfare programme.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday transferred financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,415.44 crore to the bank accounts of 56.61 lakh women beneficiaries under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’. Soren transferred the amount during a ceremony at Namkum, which was initially scheduled for December 28 last year, but got postponed due to the national mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"We are ready to touch new heights. The state, which underwent exploitation for decades, is ready for a new flight," Soren asserted at the function.

Benefits under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana'

Under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana', the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had pledged to increase the monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, starting December 2024.

The initiative has been widely credited for bolstering the INDIA bloc’s electoral success in Jharkhand. Launched in August last year, the scheme initially provided Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, covering around 56 lakh beneficiaries.

(With PTI inputs)

