Lohardaga Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Lohardaga Constituency Demographic Profile

Lohardaga is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. It is the constituency number 72. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category. Lohardaga is the constituency located in the Lohardaga district of the state, west of the capital Ranchi. This constituency holds significant importance in the state's political landscape, especially given its historical and tribal context. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress' Rameshwar Oraon is the sitting MLA who defeated BJP's Sukhdeo Bhagat in the 2019 Assembly Elections.

Lohardaga is predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, especially the Oraon and Munda tribes. The tribal population plays a crucial role in determining the electoral outcomes of the region. The constituency is largely agrarian, with most people engaged in agriculture and allied activities. The region has limited urban development, with most of the population residing in rural settings.

According to the Election Commission data, in 2014, Lohardaga had 2,15,688 general electors (1,11,555 men and 1,04,133 women), and 789 service electors, making a total of 2,16,477 electors (1,12,212 men and 1,04,265 women) in the constituency. There were a total of 1,46,660 voters, out of which 1,46,523 were general voters (75,489 men and 71,034 women) in the constituency. The polling percentage was 67.75 in the constituency.

In 2019, there were a total of 2,45,547 electors (1,24,812 men and 1,20,735 women) out of which 1,166 were Service electors. There were as many as 1,74,912 voters (87,437 men and 87,142 women). The constituency had recorded 71.23 per cent voter turnout.

Lohardaga Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

Lohardaga will go to Assembly polls in the first phase of two-phased Assembly Elections on November 13, along with 42 other constituencies including the capital city of Ranchi. The second phase of the elections will take place on November 20.

Lohardaga Assembly Elections 2024: Result date

The Assembly Election results in Jharkhand will be announced on November 23, along with that of Maharashtra which goes to polls in a single phase on November 20.

Lohardaga Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has fielded Neru Shanti Bhagat from this seat. The Congress party is yet to declare its candidate from this seat.

Lohardaga Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rameshwar Oraon won the Lohardaga seat with a margin of 30,150 votes. He was polled 74,380 votes with a vote share of 42.67%. He defeated BJP's Sukhdeo Bhagat, who got 44,230 votes (25.37%). AJSU candidate Neru Shanti Bhagat stood third with 39,916 votes (22.9%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,74,312.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, AJSU's Kamal Kishore Bhagat won the seat with a margin of 592 votes. He was polled 56,920 votes with a vote share of 38.81%. He defeated BJP candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat, who got 44,230 votes (38.41%). JMM candidate Sukhdeo Oraon stood third with 13,510 votes (9.21%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,46,657.

Lohardaga Assembly Past Winners

2000: Sadhanu Bhagat -- BJP

2005: Sukhdeo Bhagat -- Congress

2009: Kamal Kishore Bhagat -- AJSU

2014: Kamal Kishore Bhagat -- AJSU

2015 bypoll: Sukhdeo Bhagat -- Congress

2019: Rameshwar Oraon -- Congress

Lohardaga Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Lohardaga legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,44,381 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,71,513 or 71.23 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 21,56,88 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,44,799 or 67.75 per cent.