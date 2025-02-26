JMM MP Mahua Maji critically injured in road accident while returning from Mahakumbh, hospitalised JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji's left hand was broken and ribs were lightly damaged. Her son said that she would have to undergo surgery.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday met with an accident near Latehar, while returning from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She was hospitalised at Orchid Medical Centre in Ranchi.

Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, suffered a fracture in her left wrist and her ribs were lightly damaged. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. His son and daughter-in-law were also in the car when the accident took place. Mahua's son Somvit Maji said that he was driving the car and fell asleep at around 3:45 am after which the car hit somewhere on the road.

He said, "We were returning from Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj when this accident took place...My mother (Mahua Maji) and wife were in the back seat. I was driving the car, and around 3:45 AM, I fell asleep, and the car hit somewhere. There was smoke inside the car, and we tried to come out. I took my mother out of the car, and we saw that her wrist had broken and her hands were bleeding. She told us that she had immense pain in her chest and hands. We admitted her to a hospital in Latehar."

Somvit further added, "After that, we took her to Ranchi. Doctors say that her left hand is broken, and her ribs are lightly damaged. She will have to undergo surgery on her hands. She is able to talk to us. All the tests have been done..."