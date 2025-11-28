Jharkhand: Woman killed, two others injured in IED explosion in West Singbhum's Chaibasa In a statement, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu said the explosion was carried out by the Maoists, which he termed as a "sign of desperation" by the Naxalites.

Ranchi:

A woman was killed and two others were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa of Jharkhand's West Singbhum district, said officials on Friday evening. The explosion took place in the Saranda forest, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Jeraikela Police Station.

In a statement, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu said the explosion was carried out by the Maoists, which he termed as a "sign of desperation" by the Naxalites who are frustrated due to the extensive operations conducted by the security forces against them.

"A group of women had gone to the Kolbhonga area in the forest to pluck 'sial' (silk cotton tree) leaves, and somehow they stepped on the IED planted by Maoists, and the device went off," Renu told news agency PTI. "The injured are being treated at the Manoharpur hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. If the need arises, we will shift them to another hospital for better treatment."

The security forces have launched massive operations against Naxalites in Jharkhand, where 235 Maoists were killed since 2001 till September this year. According to a official, as many as 10,769 Maoists have also arrested and 324 have surrendered in the state during the same period. At present, only four districts in the state, including Chaibasa, are affected by the Maoists.

"Jharkhand has been a Naxal-hit state. In 2016, 22 districts of Jharkhand out of 24 were affected by Naxals. Jharkhand police, in association with central forces and intelligence agencies, have constantly fought against Maoists for the past 25 years, which resulted in the arrest of 10,769 Naxals and their supporters since 2001. Besides, 324 Maoists have surrendered and 235 were killed by security forces during the period," IGP (Operations) Michael Raj S had said earlier this month.