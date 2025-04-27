Jharkhand: Tragic road accident in Chatra claims lives of three women, seven injured The injured were initially treated at Sadar Hospital in Chatra and later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment.

Ranchi:

A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on Saturday in Chatra district, Jharkhand, claiming the lives of three women from the same family. Seven other family members, including two children, were seriously injured in the crash. The incident took place near Gandharia village, located on the Chatra-Itkhori main road. A Scorpio vehicle, carrying a group of devotees, lost control and crashed into a large tree by the roadside. The collision was so intense that the vehicle was severely damaged.

The victims were returning from a visit to the historic Maa Bhadrakali Temple in Itkhori. According to local reports, the accident happened when the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit the tree.

Upon receiving the news, local villagers immediately alerted the police and initiated rescue efforts. The police from the Sadar police station, along with an ambulance, rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Sadar Hospital. Tragically, three women—mother, daughter, and newlywed—died on the spot. The seven injured were provided first aid at the hospital before being referred to RIMS, Ranchi, for further treatment.

Victims identified

The three women who lost their lives in the crash were identified as Pinki Devi, Vimli Devi, and Preeti Kumari, the newlywed. The injured include Priya Kumari (25), Pooja Kumari (32), Manavi Kumari (13) from Odisha, Rimjhim Kumari (17), Priyanka Kumari (35), Rashmikant Sahu (35), and Rahul Kumar.

Preeti Kumari had been married just six days earlier to Rashmikant Sahu, a home guard jawan from the Odisha Police. The couple had visited Preeti’s parental home in Rakhad village, and on Saturday morning, Rashmikant drove the family to the Bhadrakali Temple for a prayer session. Tragically, the family’s joy turned into mourning after the fatal accident near Gandharia on their way back.

A newlywed’s joy turns to tragedy

Preeti Kumari’s wedding was a recent event, having taken place just six days before the tragic incident. The accident not only claimed her life but also took the lives of her mother, Vimli Devi, and her aunt, Pinki Devi. The family, which had celebrated the wedding just days ago, is now plunged into deep sorrow. In the evening, the funerals of the three women took place from the same home, leaving the village in a state of grief. The entire village has expressed their condolences, hoping for the swift recovery of the injured.

Family devastated by a driver's lapse

The tragic accident occurred as the vehicle, driven by Preeti's husband, Rashmikant Sahu, was navigating a sharp curve. According to reports, Rashmikant, who was fatigued, fell asleep while driving, causing the Scorpio to lose control and crash into a tree. The devastating crash has left the family shattered and the community in shock.

The injured are being treated at Ranchi’s RIMS hospital, with villagers and hospital staff offering their support during this difficult time.