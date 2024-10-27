Jharkhand: Sita Soren breaks down over Congress minister Irfan Ansari's derogatory remarks | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

BJP leader Sita Soren today (October 27) broke down while speaking about the derogatory remarks allegedly made by Congress minister Irfan Ansari regarding her. Soren, who is contesting the Jharkhand assembly polls from the Jamtara seat, was addressing the press a day before filing her nomination papers.

Ansari, the Congress candidate in the seat, allegedly made the derogatory remark about Soren after filling his nomination on Thursday (October 25).

"Ansari has been targeting me since my candidature from the seat was announced. But, the derogatory remarks he made after filing his nomination are not acceptable. It is an insult to women of the tribal community. The tribal community will never forgive him," she said.

"Since my husband is not alive, he (Ansari)...," she said while breaking down.

Sita Soren, the wife of JMM chief Shibu Soren's eldest son Durga Soren, joined the BJP earlier this year following a fallout with the family over the chief minister's chair after Hemant Soren resigned from the post and went to jail in a money laundering case. Hemant Soren is Shibu Soren's younger son.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Saturday (October 26) took cognisance of Ansari's remarks and issued a notice to the Jharkhand government, seeking a report within three days.

BJP complaint against Congress minister for derogatory remarks against Sita Soren

The Jharkhand BJP on Friday (October 25) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Jharkhand Congress minister Irfan Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about party leader Sita Soren.

Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, is a prominent figure in the tribal community. The BJP's complaint claimed that Ansari's remarks insult both the tribal community and widows in the state. The party requested the commission to prevent Ansari from filing his nomination and to register a criminal case against him.

Soren shared a video of the alleged remarks on X, requesting an apology from the Congress minister.

Additionally, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi urged the chief minister to remove Ansari from the JMM-led alliance due to the controversy.

In response, Ansari dismissed the accusations, labeling the video as "tampered."

He said, "I have not even mentioned Soren in the original video," and announced plans to file a complaint against the BJP and Soren.