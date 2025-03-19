Jharkhand records alarming spike in road accidents: Check data of last 4 years in state Jharkhand's Transport Minister said the state recorded 19,551 accidents between 2021 and 2024, with speeding being the primary cause. The minister also said the government is trying to introduce road safety education in the school syllabus to create awareness among students.

Jharkhand has witnessed a staggering 19,551 road accidents in the past four years, Transport Minister Deepak Birua informed the Assembly on Wednesday. Responding to a query by Congress MLA Pradip Yadav, the minister shared that most of these incidents occurred between 2021 and 2024, with overspeeding identified as the leading cause behind the crashes.

The revelation came through a written reply during the Assembly proceedings, where Yadav expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in road mishaps across the state. Calling the trend "alarming," he urged the government to share the steps being taken to mitigate such incidents.

Minister Birua assured the House that the state government is actively working on multiple road safety initiatives to curb accidents. He added that enforcement of traffic rules, public awareness campaigns, and infrastructure upgrades are among the key measures being implemented. "Around 32 lakh people have lost their lives in accidents across the country from 2000 to 2025, while Jharkhand alone has recorded 82,200 fatalities," Yadav said in the House.

The transport minister said 3,871 accidents occurred in 2021, 5,174 (2022), 5,315 (2023) and 5,191 in 2024. He added that speeding accounted for 12,213 accidents between 2021 and 2023, while drunken driving caused 337 accidents during the same period. BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal suggested that the government identify and address black spots (high-risk accident-prone areas) to reduce accidents.

Birua said, "We are taking steps to reduce accidents in the state. In a bid to stop drunken driving, 303 breath analysers have been provided to districts. We will increase its number." The minister said the government is trying to introduce road safety education in the school syllabus for creating awareness among students.

During the question hour, Yadav also alleged irregularities in the purchase of battery rickshaws under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). In response, Minister Yogendra Prasad assured Yadav that an investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

