Jharkhand: Prisoner allegedly beaten in police custody dies during treatment, station in-charge suspended 25-year-old prisoner was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) since March 7.

Nawabazar police station in-charge Chintu Kumar was suspended on Saturday after family of 25-year-old prisoner alleged that he was brutally beaten in police custody. Prisoner Mahfuz Ahmed died on Sunday during treatment in a Ranchi hospital. As per Ahmed's family he was allegedly beaten up in police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

He was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) since March 7.

Palamu SP confirms death

"Ahmed, who was under treatment in Ranchi's RIMS, died today. He had kidney-related problems," Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said. She stated that Ahmed, along with three other accomplices, was arrested with weapons in connection with a robbery case at Karimati, within the Panki police station jurisdiction, on March 5.

Ahmed, who was a resident of Nawabazar, was caught by police on March 1 from a clinic in Chhatarpur. According to his family members Ahmed was sent to jail on March 6 after they lodged a complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate on March 5.

The family members alleged that Ahmed was beaten up in police custody. The issue was also raised by some members in the assembly demanding action against police personnel involved in allegedly beating him. The government had assured them of taking appropriate action in this case.

The SP said Nawabazar police station in-charge Chintu Kumar was suspended on Saturday in connection with the case.

(PTI inputs)