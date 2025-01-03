Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Jharkhand: One dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Palamu district

Jharkhand: The police and local residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the officer said, adding that further investigation was on.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Palamu (Jharkhand) Published : Jan 03, 2025 11:40 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 11:43 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jharkhand: One dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Palamu district.

Jharkhand: One person was killed and 15 others were injured after a collision took place between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning (January 3), police said. The accident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in the Satbarwa area, 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, a senior officer said.

"The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 15 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured people have been taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi," SDPO (Medininagar) Mani Bhusan Prasad said.

Other injured people have been admitted to nearby Tumbagada Hospital, another officer said. The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Medininagar when the accident took place, he said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

